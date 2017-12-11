'Trivial Takedown' Pre-Game: Can Kid Ink & Brittany Furlan List Rappers Who Survived Being Shot?

This week on Trivial Takedown, Kid Ink and Brittany Furlan partake in the fastest music and pop culture quiz show on the planet. But prior to the main event, the two contestants engage in a quick pre-show battle.

The disembodied host asks the rapper and former Vine star to name hip-hop artists who have been shot and survived. "See I probably know a lot that just you guys don't know," Kid Ink replies. Watch above to see who can list at least three artists.