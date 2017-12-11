FUSE

Pre-Game

'Trivial Takedown' Pre-Game: Can Kid Ink & Brittany Furlan List Rappers Who Survived Being Shot?

"I came to have some fun, but most importantly I came here to win," says the confident rapper

This week on Trivial TakedownKid Ink and Brittany Furlan partake in the fastest music and pop culture quiz show on the planet. But prior to the main event, the two contestants engage in a quick pre-show battle.

The disembodied host asks the rapper and former Vine star to name hip-hop artists who have been shot and survived. "See I probably know a lot that just you guys don't know," Kid Ink replies. Watch above to see who can list at least three artists.

Don't miss new episodes of Trivial Takedown Tuesdays at 11PM. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.

Below, watch singer Seyvn Streeter and comedian Carly Aquilino flex their Saved by the Bell knowledge and list a few characters from the classic high school-themed show.

'Trivial Takedown': Can Kid Ink & Brittany Furlan List Rappers Who Survived Being Shot?

