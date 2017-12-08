'Trivial Takedown' Sneak Peek: Watch Kid Ink & Brittany Furlan Get Quizzed on Zayn's Music & Tattoos

It's all jokes on Trivial Takedown when hip hop star Kid Ink and the first lady of Vine Brittany Furlan come together to face off in a nail-biting pop culture and music battle.

Sitting side by side the two contestants watch a series of music videos clips for a split second and have to name the artist & song for a point each. Above, watch a sneak peek of the next episode as Kid Ink and Brittany Furlan guess which tattoo Zayn doesn't have on his chest and reveal the weirdest thing they heard someone say in their sleep.