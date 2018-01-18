FUSE

Podcast

'Besterday' Podcast: The '00s Emo Appreciation Episode

Bianca Gracie & special guest, Daily Beast social media editor Deepa Lakshmin, look back at all of the emo bands, fashion and songs that defined our angsty middle and high school lives

Get your darkest eyeliner and studded belts ready, because Besterday is back with a dope new episode! Bianca Gracie's weekly pop culture nostalgia podcast will remind you of all the throwback one-hit-wonder jams you listened to on your Walkman and the classic Nickelodeon shows you craved.

This week we're joined by The Daily Beast social media editor Deepa Lakshmin as we celebrate one of the most loved genres in music...EMO!! This episode is special because not only are we reflecting on '00s emo music, but it also falls on Fuse's Emo Day. And as always, we also break down the latest news on upcoming movie and TV remakes (you know those are never slowing down!) and music updates.     

Listen and subscribe to Besterday on iTunes!

In this episode, we chat about:

—The best emo songs that we loved in middle school (and still do)
—Is emo a dead genre?
—The drama behind Myspace's Top 8
— Disney admitting to darkening white actors' skin for the live-action Aladdin reboot

And, of course, we reveal our favorite throwback songs of the week!

Listen above now, and be sure to subscribe and listen on iTunes. Got thoughts on the episode or what you want to hear on the show next week? Chat with Bianca on Twitter or join the conversation using the #Besterday hashtag!

Find Bianca on Twitter at @BiancaEnRogue            
Find Deepa on Twitter at @deepa

To keep the Besterday spirit alive throughout your week, stream/subscribe to this playlist of our favorite throwback songs below (we'll continue to add with each episode):

Want even more Besterday goodies? Listen to last week's episode with special guest co-hosts Jeff Benjamin and Mark Sundstrom as we celebrate Christina Aguilera's Stripped album for its 15th anniversary:

