'Besterday' Podcast: The '00s Emo Appreciation Episode

Get your darkest eyeliner and studded belts ready, because Besterday is back with a dope new episode! Bianca Gracie's weekly pop culture nostalgia podcast will remind you of all the throwback one-hit-wonder jams you listened to on your Walkman and the classic Nickelodeon shows you craved. This week we're joined by The Daily Beast social media editor Deepa Lakshmin as we celebrate one of the most loved genres in music...EMO!! This episode is special because not only are we reflecting on '00s emo music, but it also falls on Fuse's Emo Day. And as always, we also break down the latest news on upcoming movie and TV remakes (you know those are never slowing down!) and music updates. Listen and subscribe to Besterday on iTunes!

In this episode, we chat about: —The best emo songs that we loved in middle school (and still do)

—Is emo a dead genre?

—The drama behind Myspace's Top 8

— Disney admitting to darkening white actors' skin for the live-action Aladdin reboot And, of course, we reveal our favorite throwback songs of the week!

