FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Podcast

'Besterday' Podcast: 'Breaking Bad' Turns 10, Celebrating The Greatest Show of All Time

Bianca Gracie and special guest, Twitter's favorite movie critic—Translation's Ben Lester—look back at all the unforgettable episodes from the groundbreaking AMC series

SAY MY NAME! Besterday is back with a dope new episode! Bianca Gracie's weekly pop culture nostalgia podcast will remind you of all the throwback one-hit-wonder jams you listened to on your Walkman and the classic Nickelodeon shows you craved.

This week we're joined by Ben Lester, who is Translation's community manager by day and badass social media film critic by night, as we celebrate the greatest show of all time—Breaking Bad. The series turned 10 years old this month, so we had to dive into all of our favorite moments as well what made it so damn unforgettable. And as always, we also break down the latest news on upcoming movie and TV remakes (you know those are never slowing down!) and music updates.     

Listen and subscribe to Besterday on iTunes!

In this episode, we chat about:

—Our favorite moments
—The characters we love to hate 
—All the things Breaking Bad did right that made it so special
—Bianca quizzes Ben on his knowledge of the show
—The latest reboot news with Party of Five, Mighty Ducks and Heathers

And, of course, we reveal our favorite throwback songs of the week!

Listen above now, and be sure to subscribe and listen on iTunes. Got thoughts on the episode or what you want to hear on the show next week? Chat with Bianca on Twitter or join the conversation using the #Besterday hashtag!

Find Bianca on Twitter at @BiancaEnRogue             
Find Ben on Twitter at @BenFrankIV

To keep the Besterday spirit alive throughout your week, stream/subscribe to this playlist of our favorite throwback songs below (we'll continue to add with each episode):

Want even more Besterday goodies? Listen to last week's episode with special guest co-host The Daily Beast social media editor Deepa Lakshmin as we celebrate all things '00s emo:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

January 2018

Photo of the Day: Lil Uzi Vert & Kanye West Hang Out In NYC

Podcast

'Besterday' – Ep. 44: Celebrating 10 Intense Years of 'Breaking Bad'

News

Big Freedia Shares Statement on Brother Adam Ross' Passing

Interview

Tinashe Talks Going 'Gritty' in New 'No Drama' Video

Photo Feature

Rihanna, Camila, Janelle & More: The Classiest GRAMMYs Red Carpet Looks

Fuse Original

#TBT 2013: J. Cole Was 'Really Hurt' By Negative Reaction to 'Let Nas Down'

He's Saying Something

Justin Timberlake Finally Picks up a Guitar for New Single 'Say Something': Listen

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 07: Actor Gary Oldman, recipient of the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - DramaIn-Depth

GRAMMYs 2018: Why Wearing White Roses Isn't Enough

Load More