'Besterday' Podcast: 'Breaking Bad' Turns 10, Celebrating The Greatest Show of All Time

SAY MY NAME! Besterday is back with a dope new episode! Bianca Gracie's weekly pop culture nostalgia podcast will remind you of all the throwback one-hit-wonder jams you listened to on your Walkman and the classic Nickelodeon shows you craved. This week we're joined by Ben Lester, who is Translation's community manager by day and badass social media film critic by night, as we celebrate the greatest show of all time—Breaking Bad. The series turned 10 years old this month, so we had to dive into all of our favorite moments as well what made it so damn unforgettable. And as always, we also break down the latest news on upcoming movie and TV remakes (you know those are never slowing down!) and music updates. Listen and subscribe to Besterday on iTunes!

In this episode, we chat about: —Our favorite moments

—The characters we love to hate

—All the things Breaking Bad did right that made it so special

—Bianca quizzes Ben on his knowledge of the show

—The latest reboot news with Party of Five, Mighty Ducks and Heathers And, of course, we reveal our favorite throwback songs of the week!

Listen above now, and be sure to subscribe and listen on iTunes. Got thoughts on the episode or what you want to hear on the show next week? Chat with Bianca on Twitter or join the conversation using the #Besterday hashtag! Find Bianca on Twitter at @BiancaEnRogue

Find Ben on Twitter at @BenFrankIV To keep the Besterday spirit alive throughout your week, stream/subscribe to this playlist of our favorite throwback songs below (we'll continue to add with each episode):