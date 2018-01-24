FUSE

Interview

Craig David Dives Into 'I Know You' Visuals, Explains 'The Time Is Now' Album Title

The British R&B vet explains how the art of the match cut technique is used in his new video and the inspiring message behind his seventh studio album

It may be 2018, but the sounds of R&B-pop veteran Craig David are as infectious as ever. Slated to drop this Friday, The Time Is Now marks the British singer's seventh full-length release and follows his 2016 comeback, Following My Intuition. Sitting down with Fuse, David dove into the visuals behind his latest single, the Bastille-assisted "I Know You."

Utilizing the art of the match cut (a technique used to join two scenes by "matching" their actions or subject matters), the wavy, neon light-flooded production gives true house party vibes. "Someone's drinking something, and it cuts to my crew—someone drinking—and it moves on," David explains. "The video's really into cutting between the world where [Dan Smith's] in of being in a karaoke bar...and it'll cut to me being with my friends."

In addition to Bastille, David also worked alongside heavy hitter Kaytranada, GRAMMY-nominated rapper GoldLink, and rising R&B act Ella Mai on The Time Is Now.

"The Time Is Now, for me, is encapsulating just living in the moment and to realize that even though we're on a journey...the only real moment that matters is right here, right now," David says. "I'd love people to be able to listen to my album and get to the end, and you want to hear it again. And you lose yourself."

Next, watch hitmaker/singer-songwriter Ty Dolla $ign explain to Fuse ahead of his 2018 tour why he's tired of being called a rapper:

