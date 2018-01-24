Craig David Dives Into 'I Know You' Visuals, Explains 'The Time Is Now' Album Title

It may be 2018, but the sounds of R&B-pop veteran Craig David are as infectious as ever. Slated to drop this Friday, The Time Is Now marks the British singer's seventh full-length release and follows his 2016 comeback, Following My Intuition. Sitting down with Fuse, David dove into the visuals behind his latest single, the Bastille-assisted "I Know You."

Utilizing the art of the match cut (a technique used to join two scenes by "matching" their actions or subject matters), the wavy, neon light-flooded production gives true house party vibes. "Someone's drinking something, and it cuts to my crew—someone drinking—and it moves on," David explains. "The video's really into cutting between the world where [Dan Smith's] in of being in a karaoke bar...and it'll cut to me being with my friends."