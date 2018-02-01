FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Spotlight

Kyle Aims to Defy Expectations: Future Black History Month

As part of Fuse's Future Black History celebration for Black History Month, the rising act explains how Diddy, Barack Obama and Colin Kaepernick inspire him to shape his own destiny in the face of doubters

In honor of Black History Month, Fuse is highlighting today's most notable artists and creators who are making Future Black History as we speak. Named to last year's coveted XXL Freshman Class, California native Kyle has been on the come up since his debut single, "iSpy," hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. The rising rapper recently sat down with Fuse to discuss breaking barriers as a black artist and the individuals who never fail to inspire him.

"To me, Future Black History means shaping the future...shaping our future to be the way we want it to be, and not the way it has to be," he explains. "You think about anybody that's done something before that shouldn't have happened. Those are the people that have set the example for me."

Shouting out the almighty Diddy, Kyle tipped his hat to the industry legend for always "living his best, most confident life" in the face of doubters. "I feel like that's somebody that this world didn't want to reach the level of success that he reached...He did it anyway, and he did it with confidence, and he did it to the biggest degree," the 24-year-old says.

Watch as Kyle gives his thoughts on Chance The Rapper, Barack Obama and Colin Kaepernick. Be sure to check Fuse.tv now through the end of February for spotlights, videos and galleries of the individuals who are creating history before our eyes. Join the conversation using #FutureHistory.

Below, watch fellow XXL Freshman Class honoree PnB Rock discuss his debut album Catch These Vibes:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

NARITA, JAPAN - JANUARY 31: Camila Cabello is seen upon arrival at Narita International Airport on January 31, 2018 in NaritList

28 New Lyrics for When You're Feeling Your Self-ie

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Harry Styles performs onstage at The Greek Theatre on September 20, 2017 in Los Angeles, CalLife After 1D

Every Song on Harry Styles' Debut Solo Album Ranked

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 15: Justin Timberlake performs on stage during a concert in the Rock in Rio Festival on SeTurn Up Time

Our Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Halftime Show Drinking Game

Gallery

Photos: The Faces of Future Black History

Spotlight

Future Black History: The Music Stars

Spotlight

Future Black History: Kyle Aims to Defy Expectations

Gallery

Future Black History Photos: Kyle

Yee-Haw!

Kylie Minogue Returns with New Single 'Dancing': Listen

Load More