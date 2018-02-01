Kyle Aims to Defy Expectations: Future Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, Fuse is highlighting today's most notable artists and creators who are making Future Black History as we speak. Named to last year's coveted XXL Freshman Class, California native Kyle has been on the come up since his debut single, "iSpy," hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. The rising rapper recently sat down with Fuse to discuss breaking barriers as a black artist and the individuals who never fail to inspire him.

"To me, Future Black History means shaping the future...shaping our future to be the way we want it to be, and not the way it has to be," he explains. "You think about anybody that's done something before that shouldn't have happened. Those are the people that have set the example for me."