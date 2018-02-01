Kyle Aims to Defy Expectations: Future Black History Month
In honor of Black History Month, Fuse is highlighting today's most notable artists and creators who are making Future Black History as we speak. Named to last year's coveted XXL Freshman Class, California native Kyle has been on the come up since his debut single, "iSpy," hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. The rising rapper recently sat down with Fuse to discuss breaking barriers as a black artist and the individuals who never fail to inspire him.
"To me, Future Black History means shaping the future...shaping our future to be the way we want it to be, and not the way it has to be," he explains. "You think about anybody that's done something before that shouldn't have happened. Those are the people that have set the example for me."
Shouting out the almighty Diddy, Kyle tipped his hat to the industry legend for always "living his best, most confident life" in the face of doubters. "I feel like that's somebody that this world didn't want to reach the level of success that he reached...He did it anyway, and he did it with confidence, and he did it to the biggest degree," the 24-year-old says.
Watch as Kyle gives his thoughts on Chance The Rapper, Barack Obama and Colin Kaepernick. Be sure to check Fuse.tv now through the end of February for spotlights, videos and galleries of the individuals who are creating history before our eyes. Join the conversation using #FutureHistory.
