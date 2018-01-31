FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Interview

How Mike Posner Regained Creative Confidence After a Seven-Day Retreat

The Detroit singer/producer goes full introspective on his new spoken word album, a project that began on the road in 2016

Known for electropop/hip-hop fusions like "Cooler Than Me" and "I Took a Pill in Abiza," Mike Posner intrigued many with the release of his spoken word album, i was born in detroit on a very very very very very very very cold day. An arrangement of poems he created on the road in 2016, the 15-track project began organically alongside his talented band.

"I've always been a poet. I've always been writing poetry. This whole business started with this album because one day in rehearsal, I just did a poem while the band was playing, and it sounded incredible," the 29-year-old tells Fuse. "I just made this ridiculous goal of creating a new piece for each show...I thought that was a really special way to approach the concerts."

The Detroit native, who recently embarked on a seven-day retreat of complete solitude, explained how the eye-opening experience helped him gain both clarity and creative confidence to continue sharing his stories.

"I was really there to be cool. I wanted to later tell people I'd spent seven days alone and have them think I was deep—which is ridiculous," he says. "I thought, 'I actually have a real opportunity because I'm having this cool experience.' I can talk about it...I started the podcast for that reason, which was I wanted to share the things I was learning for myself."

Below, rewind back to Bamboozle 2012 when Posner talked sneaker knowledge and how he became a brand ambassador for Reebok:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

In-Depth

Migos' Cinematic 'Stir Fry' Video Displays Black Culture's Longtime Appreciation For Kung Fu

Interview

How Mike Posner Regained Creative Confidence After a Seven-Day Retreat

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 15: Justin Timberlake performs on stage during a concert in the Rock in Rio Festival on SeX-Rated

The 17 Naughtiest Justin Timberlake Lyrics

Justin Timberlake at the 30th Annual AMAs at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Ca. Monday, Jan. 13, 2003. Photo by Kevin Photos

Justin Timberlake Is One Hot Motherf-cker: Photographic Proof

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 14: Justin Timberlake performs his new single "Can't Stop The Feeling" at the Ericsson Globe on May Justice For Janet

5 Things We Want From Justin's Super Bowl Halftime Show

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Musician Lady Gaga performs onstage during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show at NRSuper Bowl

The Last 18 Super Bowl Halftime Shows, Ranked

Steven Tyler, lead singer for Aerosmith, plants a kiss on Britney Spears cheek during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXV atPhoto Feature

Iconic Fashion Moments in Super Bowl Halftime History

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 04: Musician Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert aTime's Up

The Radio DJ Who Groped Taylor Swift Is Already Back at Work

Load More