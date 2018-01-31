How Mike Posner Regained Creative Confidence After a Seven-Day Retreat
Known for electropop/hip-hop fusions like "Cooler Than Me" and "I Took a Pill in Abiza," Mike Posner intrigued many with the release of his spoken word album, i was born in detroit on a very very very very very very very cold day. An arrangement of poems he created on the road in 2016, the 15-track project began organically alongside his talented band.
"I've always been a poet. I've always been writing poetry. This whole business started with this album because one day in rehearsal, I just did a poem while the band was playing, and it sounded incredible," the 29-year-old tells Fuse. "I just made this ridiculous goal of creating a new piece for each show...I thought that was a really special way to approach the concerts."
The Detroit native, who recently embarked on a seven-day retreat of complete solitude, explained how the eye-opening experience helped him gain both clarity and creative confidence to continue sharing his stories.
"I was really there to be cool. I wanted to later tell people I'd spent seven days alone and have them think I was deep—which is ridiculous," he says. "I thought, 'I actually have a real opportunity because I'm having this cool experience.' I can talk about it...I started the podcast for that reason, which was I wanted to share the things I was learning for myself."
