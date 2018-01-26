FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Interview

MILCK Hopes 'This Is Not the End' EP Gives Listeners a 'Sonic Space to Heal'

Fresh off the release of her new EP, the rising singer-songwriter discusses "living fearlessly as a musician" and the crucial impact of today's Women's Marches

For Los Angeles native MILCK, shaking up last year's inaugural Women's March was just the beginning. The Chinese-American singer-songwriter, born Connie Lim, follows her breakout single "Quiet" with This Is Not the End, a seven-track EP that she hopes provides solace and strength to those needing a "sonic space to heal."

"I put everything into this EP. I let go of all that I could of my ego," Lim tells Fuse. "I live fearlessly as a musician by staying very true to what my instincts are. With my songwriting, I try to be that fearless and that instinctual with every lyric I write. Every melody I create—it's all super intentional."

That same boldness has rung true for the Women's March, the very setting that gained Lim worldwide attention. With this year's protests delivering huge turnouts, the sweeping impact of today's fearless women is not lost on the singer.

"I think this change has been bubbling up for years and years and years now," she says. "I was hoping that this movement would come sometime in my lifetime...There's a lot of opportunity for women to set a new example."

Below, watch MILCK, Young M.A and everyday women speak out on solidarity and empowerment:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

List

The 8 Songs From Migos' 'Culture II' Album That Are Worth Listening

Photo Feature

50 Wildest Fashions in GRAMMYs Red Carpet History

It's A Boogie!

Maroon 5 & A Boogie wit da Hoodie Team Up for New Single "Wait': Listen

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 13: A portrait of Florence Welch from Florence and the Machine on October 13, 2010 in LoGRAMMYs 2017

29 Deserving Artists Who Didn't Win Best New Artist GRAMMYs

Grammys 2018

2018 GRAMMYs Readers' Poll Results: See Who Won!

Interview

MILCK Hopes New EP Gives Listeners 'Sonic Space to Heal'

GRAMMYs 2018

2018 GRAMMYs: Fuse Staff Predicts the Winners

January 2018

Photo of the Day: Like All of Us, Adele Is A Big Céline Dion Fan

Load More