MILCK Hopes 'This Is Not the End' EP Gives Listeners a 'Sonic Space to Heal'

For Los Angeles native MILCK, shaking up last year's inaugural Women's March was just the beginning. The Chinese-American singer-songwriter, born Connie Lim, follows her breakout single "Quiet" with This Is Not the End, a seven-track EP that she hopes provides solace and strength to those needing a "sonic space to heal."

"I put everything into this EP. I let go of all that I could of my ego," Lim tells Fuse. "I live fearlessly as a musician by staying very true to what my instincts are. With my songwriting, I try to be that fearless and that instinctual with every lyric I write. Every melody I create—it's all super intentional."