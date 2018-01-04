#TBT 2011: Deadmau5 Admits His Masked Field of Vision 'Really Sucks'
Along with celebrating a brand new year, DJ/producer Deadmau5 is also popping bottles in honor of his 37th birthday this week. Tipping our hat to the masked musician, we dug up his 2011 Fuse interview as this week's #TBT feature.
On maneuvering behind his signature mask, Deadmau5 admits that his field of vision is difficult to work with. "I can only really see what's in front of me. I can't really see the crowd that much. I know they're there, and I can hear them...All the lights are going on you, so you can't really see," he explains.
The Canadian producer also name-dropped a few celebrities who enjoy his beats. In addition to Britney Spears and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Nick Cannon and Danny DeVito are also big fans of Deadmau5.
"It's all the weirdest people coming up to me that I would think would have nothing to do with me or never heard of me," he tells Fuse. "I kind of like those people because I can actually hang with them and have a conversation instead of getting interviewed."
With the GRAMMYs coming up later this month, rewind five years to the 2013 red carpet, where Deadmau5 revealed his favorite part about Music's Biggest Night:
