#TBT 2011: Watch Dave Grohl Savagely Imitate Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins' Run
Nearly seven years ago, Foo Fighters dropped their seventh studio LP, Wasting Light, earning the band their first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. In honor of frontman Dave Grohl's 49th birthday this weekend, our latest episode of #TBT looks back at the group's major career milestone and Grohl's favorite moments from the "Walk" music video.
"I think the fact that [the album going No. 1] happened 16 years [after our debut] is kind of the best part," Grohl explains. "It's not that we ever expected it to happen before, and it's not that we feel like, 'Finally! Someone got it!' You know? It's just cool."
The guys also clarified that their "Walk" video was intended to be funny despite the song's somber lyrics. Recalling a few standout scenes, Grohl joked that drummer Taylor Hawkins delivered the video's best moments.
"Your wig in the golf scene is pretty fucking funny...Also, when you run away. You running is funny," Grohl adds, imitating Hawkins' "pigeon-toed" run.
Next, watch Grohl discuss his musical upbringing and dealing with "shitty jobs" at furniture warehouses in our 2013 interview:
User Comments