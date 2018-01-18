#TBT 2013: Fall Out Boy Talk Hiatus & Long-Lasting Impact of 'Take This to Your Grave'
Just last week, Fall Out Boy dropped yet another single off their seventh studio album, MANIA (one of Fuse's most anticipated rock albums of 2018!). In honor of the band's long-awaited return, we're throwing it back to 2013 when the guys discussed their two-year hiatus and the importance of their 2003 debut LP, Take This to Your Grave.
Frontman Pete Wentz explained that while the group's hiatus allowed members to pursue their own passion projects, it also brought them back together.
"Maybe all of us had forgotten that it was fun doing Fall Out Boy at a time, and we were collaborating, and we were having fun with each other on stage," he says. "I think that taking time off to do our own things probably helped us appreciate that."
Speaking of old times, Patrick Stump fully believes that Fall Out Boy returned to their Take This to Your Grave roots after reuniting. "I think we are more in tune with the band we were on Take This to Your Grave now than we ever were, by virtue of trying something different then...I don't know how we did it, but we just weren't really scared when we made that record."
Below, watch the band deliver an exclusive performance of their 2003 hit "Saturday" at the Fuse studio:
