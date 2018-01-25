TBT 2013: J. Cole Was 'Really Hurt' By Negative Reaction to 'Let Nas Down'

This weekend marks J. Cole's 33rd birthday, and what better way to celebrate than to feature him in this week's #TBT? The rapper sat down with Fuse in 2013 to discuss his recording process, competing against Kanye West, and how "Let Nas Down" let just about everyone down.

On boldly pushing up the Born Sinner release date to compete with Yeezus, Cole explains, "That's just how I am, man. It wasn't even a second thought...I'm not gonna sit in the shadows of a Kanye West album."