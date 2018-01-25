Tinashe Talks Going 'Gritty' in New 'No Drama' Video

Fresh off the release of her "No Drama" video, R&B-pop force Tinashe stopped by Fuse to discuss the "stunning and impactful" visuals behind her fierce new single. Displaying her usual dope choreography and a dramatic new 'do, the 24-year-old delivers yet another sultry banger while showing off a grittier side.

"We went with some really, really strong looks—wanted to give you guys something different than I'd normally do. So I put on some wigs. I got all my outfits," she explains. "We're in this gritty environment, but I'm bringing some sparkle elements, so there's this kind of juxtaposition between the shininess and the grime."