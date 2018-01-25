FUSE

Interview

Tinashe Talks Going 'Gritty' in New 'No Drama' Video

The 24-year-old R&B act explains how she combined sparkles with grime to create a stunning, dramatic visual for the lead single off her upcoming 'Joyride' album

Fresh off the release of her "No Drama" video, R&B-pop force Tinashe stopped by Fuse to discuss the "stunning and impactful" visuals behind her fierce new single. Displaying her usual dope choreography and a dramatic new 'do, the 24-year-old delivers yet another sultry banger while showing off a grittier side.

"We went with some really, really strong looks—wanted to give you guys something different than I'd normally do. So I put on some wigs. I got all my outfits," she explains. "We're in this gritty environment, but I'm bringing some sparkle elements, so there's this kind of juxtaposition between the shininess and the grime."

Tinashe also stressed the importance of surrounding herself with the strongest creative team possible, a "hypercuration" process that helped add numerous talented women to her squad.

"Interestingly enough, a lot of the people that I feel like are doing some of the best stuff right now are women," she says. "The director of this music video—Sasha Samsonova—she's amazing. She's got a great eye, great vision. It's just been great to see all this girl power going into 2018."

Below, watch Tinashe discuss being in the "final stages" of putting together her Joyride album, slated to drop this year (finally!):

