Todrick Hall Reveals First Big Paycheck & Why Unfollowing Beyonce Is 'Blasphemous'

With nearly 3 million YouTube subscribers and an iconic role in Broadway's Chicago, Todrick Hall is without a doubt one of the hardest-working performers out, with no intention of slowing down. The viral sensation stopped by Fuse and gave us the tea on some of his "firsts," from kissing to dressing in drag and the first Instagram account he followed.

Of course, the first IG account he followed was the queen, Beyoncé. "Fun fact; twice a year I get really in my own head and I unfollow everyone, but I’ve never unfollowed Beyoncé...I think that is a blasphemous thing for anyone to do," he says.

And while he's still waiting on a follow-back from Queen Bey, he's grateful for the time his now-bestie Taylor Swift followed him, prior to her IG purge. He's still ecstatic over follows from Kehlani and model Winnie Harlow. "I'm constantly surprised by the people who follow me!"