'Trivial Takedown' Returns With New Episodes: Expect the Unexpected
Brace yourself for heart-racing and outrageous moments on the fastest music and pop culture quiz on the planet—Trivial Takedown—where some of your favorite influencers, comedians, actors, and musicians battle head-to-head.
New episodes—starting this Tues., January 9 at 11PM—feature today's hottest including Ricky Dillon, Ayo & Teo, Sevyn Streeter, Motoki, Romeo Miller and more facing off in a rapid-fire pop culture trivia battles. Which celebs' brain are filled with the most unless knowledge and will unleash hell on their opponent?
Catch up on past episodes of Trivial Takedown during Fuse Trivia Night this Sunday, Jan. 7 at 9:30PM, with all-new episodes starting Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 11PM. Find Fuse with our channel finder.
Below, watch all of the wildest moments, from ass-whooping threats and flirtatious, awkward jokes, to unexpected dance moves from the show so far:
User Comments