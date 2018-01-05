'Trivial Takedown' Returns With New Episodes: Expect the Unexpected

Brace yourself for heart-racing and outrageous moments on the fastest music and pop culture quiz on the planet—Trivial Takedown—where some of your favorite influencers, comedians, actors, and musicians battle head-to-head.

New episodes—starting this Tues., January 9 at 11PM—feature today's hottest including Ricky Dillon, Ayo & Teo, Sevyn Streeter, Motoki, Romeo Miller and more facing off in a rapid-fire pop culture trivia battles. Which celebs' brain are filled with the most unless knowledge and will unleash hell on their opponent?