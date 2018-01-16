FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Pre-Game

'Trivial Takedown' Pre-Game: Omarion & Flula Borg Name World's Highest-Paid Athletes of 2017

Apart from LeBron James, which other athletes are at the top of the list?

In this edition of Trivial Takedown Pre-Game, singer Omarion and DJ Flula Borg are getting acquainted with each other, and warmed up before the main event

"LeBron James is the second highest-paid athlete in the world in 2017," the host informs the two contestants before giving them their question. With limited time to spare, Omarion and Flula have to name at least three people who are also featured on the highest-paid athletes list. Watch above to see who can name the most correctly. 

Watch to see who will win the main event in an all-new episode of Trivial Takedown Tuesday at 11PM. Find Fuse with our channel finder.

Below, get a sneak peek of Omarion and Flula Borg hilariously play celebrity face off where they have to buzz in immediately and identify the face on the screen:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

News

Timothee Chalamet Donates Woody Allen Film Salary, Selena Gomez Remains Silent

Pre-Game

'Trivial Takedown': Omarion & Flula Borg Name World's Highest-Paid Athletes of 2017

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0530 -- Pictured: Musical guest Jack White performs on September 9, 2016 --Hitting The Road

Jack White Announces 2018 Tour Dates, But Why Skip the Big Cities?

Dolores O'Riordan Lead Singer Of The Cranberries - 1999, Dolores O'Riordan With The Cranberries (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty IIn Memoriam

Gone Too Soon: Musicians Who Died Young

2018 Preview

The 25 Most Anticipated Movies of 2018

DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 28: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE: Camila Cabello performs onstage at 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Oh Na Na

The 10 Most Mature Lyrics from Camila Cabello's Debut Album

We Miss You

Remember Lil Peep's Promising Career With New Marshmello Collaboration

IDGAF

Watch Dua Lipa's Colorful 'IDGAF" Video

Load More