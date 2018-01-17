FUSE

'Trivial Takedown' Sneak Peek: Kingsley & Carly Aquilino Battle for Trivial Immortality

During this round of the QZA, Carly also jokes she wants to date Ed Sheeran so he can write a song about her

Get ready for the next episode of Trivial Takedown featuring YouTube sensation Kingsley and stand up comedian Carly Aquilino. In the sneak peek clip above, the hosts asks a series of pop culture questions that are worth two points. 

Watch as they answer questions from how are the members of Migos related, which male actor finally won an Oscar in 2016, to a true or false question about Adele's discovery. Between Kingsley's winning personality and Carly's pop culture knowledge there's no telling who will win the mystery grand prize.

Catch all-new episodes of Trivial Takedown Tuesdays at 11PM. Find Fuse with our channel finder.

Next, watch this episode of Trivial Takedown Pre-Game digital series of Omarion and Flula Borg listing the world's highest-paid athletes of 2017:

