'Trivial Takedown' Sneak Peek: Kingsley & Carly Aquilino Battle for Trivial Immortality

Get ready for the next episode of Trivial Takedown featuring YouTube sensation Kingsley and stand up comedian Carly Aquilino. In the sneak peek clip above, the hosts asks a series of pop culture questions that are worth two points.

Watch as they answer questions from how are the members of Migos related, which male actor finally won an Oscar in 2016, to a true or false question about Adele's discovery. Between Kingsley's winning personality and Carly's pop culture knowledge there's no telling who will win the mystery grand prize.