'Trivial Takedown' Sneak Peek: Watch Motoki & Nikki Limo Get Bottle-Flipping Crazy

"I'm just a hip millennial," Motoki jokes after identifying a viral challenge

Actress and YouTuber Nikki Limo takes on YouTube star Motoki Maxted in the next episode of Trivial Takedown. Both are known for running the internet with their videos and posting hilarious challenges. Now it's time to challenge their pop culture and viral video knowledge. 

After watching a clip of a high school senior acing a water bottle flip challenge and having to name the stunt, Nikki and Motoki are asked to recreate the exact trick. Watch them identify the stunt and actually act it out in the clip above. 

Catch all-new episodes of Trivial Takedown Tuesdays at 11PM. Find Fuse with our channel finder.

Next, watch Carly Aquilino and Kingsley name artists that had Billboard Hot 100 number ones in 2016 and find out if Kingsley can prove blondes do have more fun, but aren't stupid AF:

