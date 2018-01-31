FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Show Clip

'Trivial Takedown' Sneak Peek: Ricky Dillon Takes on Lizzo in 'Finish Me Off' Round

YouTube star and singer are in a race to beat the buzzer and battle for victory

In this sneak peek clip of Trivial Takedown, singer Lizzo and YouTube star Ricky Dillon go for a round of "Finish Me Off." The host plays a music video for a few seconds and both contestants are tasked with grabbing a picture that represents the next lyric, hit the buzzer in time and tell the host the next part of the song. 

Watch these two over-the-top stars, get a little cardio action in while running back & forth, attempting to finish lyrics to songs.

Catch all-new episodes of Trivial Takedown Tuesdays at 11PM. Find Fuse with our channel finderBelow, watch Omarion and Flula Borg name the world's highest-paid athletes of 2017:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 15: Justin Timberlake performs on stage during a concert in the Rock in Rio Festival on SeX-Rated

The 17 Naughtiest Justin Timberlake Lyrics

Justin Timberlake at the 30th Annual AMAs at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Ca. Monday, Jan. 13, 2003. Photo by Kevin Photos

Justin Timberlake Is One Hot Motherf-cker: Photographic Proof

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Musician Lady Gaga performs onstage during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show at NRSuper Bowl

The Last 18 Super Bowl Halftime Shows, Ranked

Steven Tyler, lead singer for Aerosmith, plants a kiss on Britney Spears cheek during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXV atPhoto Feature

Iconic Fashion Moments in Super Bowl Halftime History

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 04: Musician Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert aTime's Up

The Radio DJ Who Groped Taylor Swift Is Already Back at Work

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - MARCH 26: Janet Jackson performs after the Dubai World Cup at the Meydan Racecourse on March 2Festival SZN

Janet Jackson Set to Headline 2018 Panorama Festival in NYC

News

Rose McGowan Slams Justin Timberlake Over 'Fake' Time's Up Support

New Video

Red Velvet Are R&B Princesses for a 'Bad Boy': Watch

Load More