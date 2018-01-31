'Trivial Takedown' Sneak Peek: Ricky Dillon Takes on Lizzo in 'Finish Me Off' Round

In this sneak peek clip of Trivial Takedown, singer Lizzo and YouTube star Ricky Dillon go for a round of "Finish Me Off." The host plays a music video for a few seconds and both contestants are tasked with grabbing a picture that represents the next lyric, hit the buzzer in time and tell the host the next part of the song.

Watch these two over-the-top stars, get a little cardio action in while running back & forth, attempting to finish lyrics to songs.