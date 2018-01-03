'Trivial Takedown' Sneak Peek: Timothy DeLaGhetto & GloZell Drop 'Motivational' Gems
In an all-new episode of Trivial Takedown, two opponents Timothy DeLaGhetto and GloZell appear to be a perfect match for trivia battles. But things get tricky after playing "15 Seconds of Shame" and watching a clip of actor Shia Labeouf give a motivational speech.
The disembodied host tasks Tim and GloZell with giving their best motivational speech using ten words or less. Watch above to see whose speech will move the crowd and win additional points... or not. Then find out what magical moment GloZell reveals she accomplished in eight seconds.
Catch episodes of Trivial Takedown during Fuse's Trivia Night Sunday, Jan. 7 at 9:30PM. All-new episodes returning Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 11PM. Find Fuse with our channel finder.
