FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Show Clip

'Trivial Takedown' Sneak Peek: Timothy DeLaGhetto & GloZell Drop 'Motivational' Gems

Will the two comedians deliver a quick positive speech or fail miserably? Watch all-new episodes of 'Trivial Takedown' Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 11PM

In an all-new episode of Trivial Takedown, two opponents Timothy DeLaGhetto and GloZell appear to be a perfect match for trivia battles. But things get tricky after playing "15 Seconds of Shame" and watching a clip of actor Shia Labeouf give a motivational speech. 

The disembodied host tasks Tim and GloZell with giving their best motivational speech using ten words or less. Watch above to see whose speech will move the crowd and win additional points... or not. Then find out what magical moment GloZell reveals she accomplished in eight seconds. 

Catch episodes of Trivial Takedown during Fuse's Trivia Night Sunday, Jan. 7 at 9:30PM. All-new episodes returning Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 11PM. Find Fuse with our channel finder.

Next, watch all of the wildest moments, from ass-whooping threats and flirtatious, awkward jokes, to unexpected dance moves below:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 4: Drummer and vocalist Yoshiki Hayashi of Japanese glam metal group X Japan performing live oNews

Coachella 2018 Spotlights J-Rock With X Japan and Otoboke Beaver

INDIO, CA - APRIL 17: A general view of atmosphere during Day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2011 held at thIn-Depth

The Only Coachella Festival Guide You Need

Show Clip

'Trivial Takedown': Timothy DeLaGhetto & GloZell Drop 'Motivational' Gems

January 2018

Photo of the Day: Sam Smith Wears The Crown for ‘V' Magazine

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 14: Recording artists Mark Ronson (L) and Diplo attend the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to IDisco Is Back

Diplo & Mark Ronson's Silk City Project Is One to Watch in 2018

In-Depth

Coachella & Governors Ball 2018 Lineups Continue R&B and Hip-Hop Takeover

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Legendary Genius Award winner Rick Rubin (L) and Frank Ocean attend Spotify's Inaugural SecreNews

Frank Ocean Teases New Music for 2018 (Yet Again)

JT!

Will Justin Timberlake's New Album Be a Confused Jumble or Blended Brilliance of Styles?

Load More