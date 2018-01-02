FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Recap

Most WTF Moments (So Far) from 'Trivial Takedown'

Watch all of the wildest moments, from ass-whooping threats and flirtatious, awkward jokes, to unexpected dance moves. Catch Fuse's 'Trivia Night' Sunday, Jan. 7 at 9:30PM

Celebrity contestants stepped into our Trivial Takedown ring for the ultimate trivia battle, delivering gasps, censor bleeps and "oh my Gods." The combination of the game show's disembodied host and unforeseeable celebrity pairings made for intense-yet-hilarious rapid trivia battles.

But don't fret because new episodes are returning soon! And in case you missed some of these moments, we gathered them all for you. Watch all the most ridiculous WTF moments above, including Romeo Miller jumping over a couch, "boycotting the buzz," and Ayo & Teo's reaction to seeing Sia's face for the first time.

Missed an episode or want to watch your favorite celebrities again? Catch episodes of Trivial Takedown during Fuse's Trivia Night Sunday, 1/7 at 9:30PM. Find Fuse with our channel finder.

Below, check out Romeo Miller and Lizzo as they gear up for a little pre-game action and drop a few names of DJs who earned more than Swedish DJ/producer Avicii.

