Bea Miller Says Cardi B's 'Bartier Cardi' Is Mood-Lifting, Frank Ocean's 'Blonde' Changed Her Life

Fresh off the release of her sophomore album Aurora, Bea Miller sat down with Fuse to unveil a few things fans might not know in our new digital series Best Self. The rising pop star answers a range of questions from "best song when you wake up in a bad mood?" to "album you can’t live without?"

One album Miller can't function without? Frank Ocean's latest release Blonde. "That album changed my life and I will never get tired of it," she says. "I've listened to every song on that album probably a thousand times at this point and they're still just as good to me the first time I heard them."