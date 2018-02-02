DJ Premier Talks Gang Starr Origins, Working With A$AP Ferg, Christina Aguilera
Long before winning a GRAMMY for producing tracks on Christina Aguilera's fifth studio album Back to Basics and collaborating with some of today's hottest artists, DJ Premier was cutting it up alongside the late Guru in the legendary hip-hop duo Gang Starr. Jumpstarting his producing career circa 1986, Premier takes us back to his musical roots and first piece of equipment.
While breaking down the intricacies of producing and how he began with an E-mu SP-1200—he coins "the weapon of choice"—to implementing the MPC Renaissance into today's software oriented equipment, Premier dives into the "creative space" relationship he had with Guru.
"It was around 1992 when I started saying 'you know what? I can definitely produce anyone'," he tells Fuse. "I had already told Guru 'I'll always be in Gang Starr with you, but I want to be able to produce outside the group' he said 'that's fine because I'm going to do other projects that I want to do outside the group as well.'"
The Houston-born producer went on to work with some of hip-hop's greatest such as KRS-One and Ice Tea. "All the calls just starting coming in," Premier tells Fuse. Watch the full interview above as Premier details transitioning to the pop world, working with Christina Aguilera and building a sound with A$AP Ferg on their new single "Our Streets."
Check out Royce Da 5'9 & DJ Premier's latest single "Era" featuring rapper Dave East here. And while we wait for PRhyme 2 to drop on March 16, let's throw it back to 2014 when Royce, Premier and Adrian Younge discussed the creative process behind PRhyme, the first album from their collaboration:
User Comments