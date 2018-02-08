Ty Dolla $ign Predicts His Legacy: Future Black History Month
In honor of Black History Month, Fuse is taking a looking at today's emerging leaders in music who embody Future Black History and are currently creating their own legacy. With a loaded year ahead and an abundance of collaborations on his belt, multi-talented singer-songwriter, Ty Dolla $ign see's himself in the future of black history.
When it comes to the state of black music, Ty feels it is in a "great space" right now. "And it's great just to see hip-hop taking over on a mainstream level," he tells Fuse. "There’s many of us in pop culture that will be apart of black history. I’m definitely happy for like Chance [the Rapper] and like artists that have grown to a pop like top top top tier level. "
The 32-year-old also shares wanting his legacy to be of someone who attentively creates music, is a trendsetter, game-changer and one who continues to use their platform to raise awareness as the world listens.
