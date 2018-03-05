FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
My Best Self

Madilyn Bailey Talks 'Tetris' Single, Fave Memes, 'Get Out' & Living Her Best Life

The YouTube star tells us about her Fortnite addiction, seeing Eminem perform at the YouTube Music Awards, and what else makes her the best (and worst) version of herself

Madilyn Bailey is back with an upbeat, catchy track "Tetris." The newly released song follows her 2016 Wiser EP and showcases the 25-year-old's songwriting abilities to romanticize and paint a picture with her lyrics. 

Hanging out with Fuse, Bailey takes part in our My Best Self series and reveals nine facts we never knew about the songstress. From best music to write to, best concert she ever attended to best place she wrote her latest song—Bailey energetically tells Fuse the writing process for the single actually occurred in two different places:     

"So one happened in my home studio which is where a lot of the brainstorm happened for it. And then the day of the session, was actually just in an apartment in Hollywood with these really two cool producers called X Lovers and my writing partner named Mick. And it was just a perfect combination of people. It was a nice sunny day and we literally spent 7 hours that day writing it."

As we wait for more singles from the Wisconsin native, watch her reveal more of her best and a few worst traits, and talk about which artists sets the mood for her writing sessions. Next, check out fellow YouTube sensation Todrick Hall blurt out fun personal facts and spill the tea on a few of his firsts in life, including an unexpected first kiss, in our First Of All series:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Spotlight

Future Women's History Month: The Honorees

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 16: Singer/songwriter Lana Del Rey performs during a stop of her LA to the Moon Tour in support of News

Hear Lana Del Rey's Cover of Madonna's Oscar-Winning 'You Must Love Me'

My Best Self

Madilyn Bailey Talks 'Tetris' Single, Fave Meme, 'Get Out' & More

Actor and recording artist Donald Glover attends the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther, on January 29, 2018, in Hitting The Road

See Childish Gambino's 2018 Tour Dates With Rae Sremmurd

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) Jared Leto and Drake attend the 2018 Vanity Fair OscaMarch 2018

Photo of the Day: Jared Leto & Drake Hang Out at the Oscars After-Party

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 22: A general view of Oscar Statuettes backstage during the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby TheaQuiz

Quiz: Do You Remember the Last 15 Oscar Best Picture Winners?

Fashion Shots

Camila Cabello's 21 Cutest Looks

#OscarsSoWhite

Latinx Representation in Film: The Ugly Truth & What's Next

Load More