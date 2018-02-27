Mikky Ekko Reveals First Song He Wrote, First Fave Hip-Hop Song & More

In our latest installment of First of All, singer-songwriter Mikky Ekko stopped by Fuse for a deep dive into his "firsts." From the first song he ever wrote to the first time he met Rihanna, the Louisiana native took a candid trip down memory lane.

Known for his impressive songwriting skills, Ekko admits that his first song was pretty horrible. Penned at age 17 and titled "These Days," it reminded him of his angsty days. "I was just like, 'Wow, you're such a little emotional bitch.' And not very eloquent about it, either," he says.