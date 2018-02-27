FUSE

First Of All

Mikky Ekko Reveals First Song He Wrote, First Fave Hip-Hop Song & More

The singer-songwriter also recalls his first-ever live show and the first time he met Rihanna in the latest edition of our 'First Of All' digital series

In our latest installment of First of All, singer-songwriter Mikky Ekko stopped by Fuse for a deep dive into his "firsts." From the first song he ever wrote to the first time he met Rihanna, the Louisiana native took a candid trip down memory lane.

Known for his impressive songwriting skills, Ekko admits that his first song was pretty horrible. Penned at age 17 and titled "These Days," it reminded him of his angsty days. "I was just like, 'Wow, you're such a little emotional bitch.' And not very eloquent about it, either," he says.

On his first-ever encounter with "Stay" collaborator Rihanna, the 33-year-old jokes that he'd compromised what he believed was the ideal sonic direction for the single. Originally written at a lower pitch to better suit Ekko's voice, the track wasn't totally to Rih's liking.

"She was like, 'I love the song so much! We just cut it, sung it up a half step—is that okay?'" he recalls. "Even though I knew secretly that when I wrote it with Justin Parker, we'd pitched it down a half step because that was a bad spot for my voice."

Below, watch another episode of First of All, featuring singer, actor and Youtube star Todrick Hall:

