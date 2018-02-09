FUSE

Interview

How Ravyn Lenae Stepped Outside Her Comfort Zone on New 'Crush' EP

Working alongside producer Steve Lacy, the 19-year-old Chicago songstress fully embraced the art of collaboration on her multidimensional, five-track project

Chicago-based singer Ravyn Lenae is back with a brand new EP just in time for your Valentine's Day feels. The rising R&B act, whose latest single "Sticky" recently notched one million Spotify streams, sat down with Fuse to discuss Crush, her close relationship with Noname, and touring with SZA.

Executive produced by Steve Lacy, Crush forced Lenae to co-write tracks for the first time in her life. Admitting that she's "super protective" of her music, the 19-year-old fully challenged herself by trusting the partnership process.

"Steve is a producer and a writer and a singer, so it was way more collaborative in that way," Lenae explains. "Just being able to trust him and knowing that our taste is very similar kind of put me in a different headspace when approaching music."

On linking up with SZA for the CTRL tour, Lenae treated the experience as both a learning opportunity and a stepping stone to future greatness.

"[SZA] being a singer really helped me investigate my performing abilities and things I may need to change. So seeing her show every night really kind of put me in the place of a student," she says, noting SZA's knack for delivering dynamic, vocally-strong performances.

