TBT 2011: Justin Timberlake Praises Memphis Band FreeSol's Eclectic Sound

As we eagerly await the release of Man of the Woods, we're throwing it back to 2011 with Fuse's sit-down with Justin Timberlake and FreeSol, the Memphis act that blew JT's mind and was subsequently signed to his label.

"I just wanted to find a way to get their music heard," the Timberlake explains. "I really love their sound, and I thought it was unique...It's such a culmination of so many different sounds. And I think that's what the South really is—Memphis is the birthplace of the blues, but it's also the home of rock and roll."