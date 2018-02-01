#TBT 2011: Justin Timberlake Praises Memphis Band FreeSol's Eclectic Sound
As we eagerly await the release of Man of the Woods, we're throwing it back to 2011 with Fuse's sit-down with Justin Timberlake and FreeSol, the Memphis act that blew JT's mind and was subsequently signed to his label.
"I just wanted to find a way to get their music heard," the Timberlake explains. "I really love their sound, and I thought it was unique...It's such a culmination of so many different sounds. And I think that's what the South really is—Memphis is the birthplace of the blues, but it's also the home of rock and roll."
Praised for their eclectic fusion of hip-hop, rock, soul and R&B, FreeSol had fans grooving to their 2011 single "Hoodies On, Hats Low," organically created from a casual studio jam session.
"It just became a jam, really, that turned into a record, and that's what I love about it because we were able to mix their live sound with a sound that could still play in a club environment," Timberlake says.
