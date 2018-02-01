FUSE

#TBT 2011: Justin Timberlake Praises Memphis Band FreeSol's Eclectic Sound

"It's such a culmination of so many different sounds. And I think that's what the South really is—Memphis is the birthplace of the blues, but it's also the home of rock and roll," JT tells Fuse

As we eagerly await the release of Man of the Woods, we're throwing it back to 2011 with Fuse's sit-down with Justin Timberlake and FreeSol, the Memphis act that blew JT's mind and was subsequently signed to his label.

"I just wanted to find a way to get their music heard," the Timberlake explains. "I really love their sound, and I thought it was unique...It's such a culmination of so many different sounds. And I think that's what the South really is—Memphis is the birthplace of the blues, but it's also the home of rock and roll."

Praised for their eclectic fusion of hip-hop, rock, soul and R&B, FreeSol had fans grooving to their 2011 single "Hoodies On, Hats Low," organically created from a casual studio jam session.

"It just became a jam, really, that turned into a record, and that's what I love about it because we were able to mix their live sound with a sound that could still play in a club environment," Timberlake says.

Below, throw it back to JT's boy band days with an all-NSYNC episode of Besterday highlighting the group's legacy, standout songs and everything in between:

