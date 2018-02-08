TBT 2013: Franz Ferdinand On Reunion Album, Going Gory for "Evil Eye"

The Scottish musicians are set to drop their 10-track Always Ascending project on February 9, nearly five years after their last album release. In honor of this momentous occasion, we're kicking it back to Austin City Limits Fest 2013 , where bassist Bob Hardy and singer-guitarist Nick McCarthy discussed Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action and filming the video for "Evil Eye."

ALERT: Franz Ferdinand are back with their fifth studio album. This is not a drill.

"We recorded [the album] in different places—in London and Scotland and Stockholm and just a little bit in Oslo. We broke the process down into three-week chunks where we'd spend a week writing, a week rehearsing, and a week in the studio," Hardy explains.

Despite an aversion to horror movies, the group crafted a rather spooky video for "Evil Eye," the album's third single. "We got all dressed up! We had gory makeup artists from all those films," McCarthy says.

