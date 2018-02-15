TBT 2013: Tyga Talks 'Hotel California' Concept, Shakes Off Negativity

This week's installment of #TBT spotlights the one and only Tyga, who spoke to Fuse in 2013 about the concept behind his third studio album, Hotel California, censoring his explicit lyrics, and growing up in hip-hop.

"I really wanted [Hotel California] to bang," the LA native says. "A lot of my success has been off records for mixtapes and stuff like that, so I figured why not make my album more of a mixtape with an underground feel—but still catchy."