FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Fuse Original

#TBT 2013: Tyga Talks 'Hotel California' Concept, Shakes Off Negativity

The Los Angeles native gets candid about why he doesn't stress criticism of his explicit lyrical content

This week's installment of #TBT spotlights the one and only Tyga, who spoke to Fuse in 2013 about the concept behind his third studio album, Hotel California, censoring his explicit lyrics, and growing up in hip-hop.

"I really wanted [Hotel California] to bang," the LA native says. "A lot of my success has been off records for mixtapes and stuff like that, so I figured why not make my album more of a mixtape with an underground feel—but still catchy."

On whether he's ever caught up in the public's perception of his explicit content, T-Raww shook it off, explaining that he only cares about what his real fans think. "I never really wanted to compromise making my music for radio...You're making music for the people that's buying it," he tells Fuse.

Below, check out frequent Tyga collaborator Chris Brown greeting Fuse studio fangirls as a fresh-faced 16-year-old:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Gallery

Photos: The Faces of Future Black History

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: The Recording Academy and MusiCares President/CEO Neil Portnow speaks onstage during the 60th AnnNews

GRAMMYs Attempt to Defend Its Representation of Women With Open Letter

List

Future Black History: The Creators

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 20: Amber Rose attends "KYST" Know your status Aids Awareness Tour For Atlanta at Clark Atlanta UniversiNews

Amber Rose Calls Out #MeToo & Time's Up Movements' Lack of Inclusivity

Photos

New York Fashion Week 2018: Cardi B, Lil' Kim, Kehlani, Selena Gomez & More

"I'm A Player"

Machine Gun Kelly is Particularly Cruel in His 'The Break Up' Video: Watch

Frank Ocean performs at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival on Randall's Island in New York on July 28, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ANGESwoon

Hear Frank Ocean's Tranquil 'Moon River' Cover

Fuse Original

#TBT 2013: Tyga Talks 'Hotel California' Concept, Shakes Off Negativity

Load More