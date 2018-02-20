FUSE

Pre-Game

'Trivial Takedown' Pre-Game: Kingsley & Sevyn Streeter Guess Most-Used Emojis on Twitter

Can the YouTube star give the singer a crying face and steal the game?

Sevyn Streeter is ready to beat Kingsley's butt as they warm up for the main Trivial Takedown event, but will she be a true match for Kingsley's pop culture knowledge?

For this edition of Pre-Game digital series we ask the singer and YouTube star to name top twenty-five most-used emojis on Twitter. Will it be the crying laughter, praying hands, kissy face and/or skull face emoji? Watch and play along with the two contestants. 

Catch all-new episodes of Trivial Takedown Tuesdays at 11PM. Find Fuse with our channel finder.

Below, watch Kingsley and Sevyn Streeter nail a round of photo recall and prove who's the true champion:

Pre-Game

