Pre-Game
'Trivial Takedown' Pre-Game: Kingsley & Sevyn Streeter Guess Most-Used Emojis on Twitter
Can the YouTube star give the singer a crying face and steal the game?
February 20, 2018
Sevyn Streeter is ready to beat Kingsley's butt as they warm up for the main Trivial Takedown event, but will she be a true match for Kingsley's pop culture knowledge?
For this edition of Pre-Game digital series we ask the singer and YouTube star to name top twenty-five most-used emojis on Twitter. Will it be the crying laughter, praying hands, kissy face and/or skull face emoji? Watch and play along with the two contestants.
Catch all-new episodes of Trivial Takedown Tuesdays at 11PM.
Below, watch Kingsley and Sevyn Streeter nail a round of photo recall and prove who's the true champion:
