'Trivial Takedown' Pre-Game: Ricky Dillon & Lizzo List 'People's' Sexiest Men Alive

There's no telling who will win the main Trivial Takedown event! Between Lizzo's confidence and quickness and Ricky Dillon's obsession for pop culture this could be a close call.

In this edition of Trivial Takedown Pre-Game the singer and YouTube star have to list men who have held the same title as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for People Magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive." Watch them blurt out hot celebrities from Brad Pitt, Ryan Renolds, to George Clooney and Channing Tatum. Stick around for the winner to reveal their best winning move!