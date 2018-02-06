FUSE

Pre-Game

'Trivial Takedown' Pre-Game: Ricky Dillon & Lizzo List 'People's' Sexiest Men Alive

We all know Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson held the title in 2016, but can Ricky Dillon and Lizzo name others who owned "sexiest men alive"?

There's no telling who will win the main Trivial Takedown event! Between Lizzo's confidence and quickness and Ricky Dillon's obsession for pop culture this could be a close call. 

In this edition of Trivial Takedown Pre-Game the singer and YouTube star have to list men who have held the same title as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for People Magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive." Watch them blurt out hot celebrities from Brad Pitt, Ryan Renolds, to George Clooney and Channing Tatum. Stick around for the winner to reveal their best winning move! 

Catch all-new episodes of Trivial Takedown Tuesdays at 11PM. Find Fuse with our channel finder.

Before the main show watch Ricky and Lizzo go for a round of "Finish Me Off" in a sneak peek clip below: 

