'Trivial Takedown' Pre-Game: Can Ricky Dillon & Romeo Miller Name Members of Iconic Boy Bands?

Nothing screams pop culture more than boy bands and in this installment of Trivial Takedown Pre-game, Ricky Dillon and Romeo Miller are naming a few members. Going head-to-head for a warm up session, the two contestants have to name members from either Backstreet Boys, New Kids on the Block and/or *NSYNC excluding Justin Timberlake (sorry JT). Watch above to get a feel for who the potential champion will be prior to the main event.