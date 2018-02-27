FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Pre-Game

'Trivial Takedown' Pre-Game: Can Ricky Dillon & Romeo Miller Name Members of Iconic Boy Bands?

From New Kids on the Block to *NSYNC, the YouTube star and actor/musician reveal their boy band familiarity

Nothing screams pop culture more than boy bands and in this installment of Trivial Takedown Pre-game, Ricky Dillon and Romeo Miller are naming a few members. Going head-to-head for a warm up session, the two contestants have to name members from either Backstreet BoysNew Kids on the Block and/or *NSYNC excluding Justin Timberlake (sorry JT). Watch above to get a feel for who the potential champion will be prior to the main event.

Catch all-new episodes of Trivial Takedown Tuesdays at 11PM. Find Fuse with our channel finder.

Below, watch Ricky Dillon and Romeo Miller not only show how well they Selena Gomez's music, but her Instagram following as well: 

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 23: Actor Aubrey Plaza speaks onstage during the 20th Annual National Hispanic Media Coalition #OscarsSoWhite

Aubrey Plaza Calls Out The Oscars' Lack of Latina Nominees Highlights Its Diversity Imbalance

February 2018

Photo of the Day: Miley Cyrus Is All Pink for ‘Wonderland’

SAN DIEGO, CA - FEBRUARY 26: (L-R) Demi Lovato, Samantha Megan Deitsch, Eden Hebron, Maia Hebron, Mackenzie Marie Chapman, News

Demi Lovato Invites Parkland Students On Stage at Her Tour

First Of All

Mikky Ekko Reveals First Song He Wrote, First Fave Hip-Hop Song

CHICAGO - AUGUST 05: Singer Amy Winehouse performs onstage at Lollapalooza in Grant Park on August 5, 2007 in Chicago, IllinoMusical Memories

Listen to a Rare Amy Winehouse Demo Recorded When She Was 17

Pre-Game

'Trivial Takedown': Can Ricky Dillon & Romeo Miller Name Iconic Boy Band Members?

CARPINTERIA, CA - FEBRUARY 25: Singer Katy Perry performs onstage during the One 805 Kick Ash Bash benefiting First RespondeNews

Katy Perry Surprises Thomas Fire & Montecito Mudslide Survivors at Benefit Concert

Majory Stoneman High School student Cameron Kasky addresses area High School students as they rally at Marjory Stoneman DouglNews

Oprah Compares Parkland Student Activists to Civil Rights Pioneers

Load More