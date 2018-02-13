Pre-Game
'Trivial Takedown' Pre-Game: Timothy DeLaGhetto & Chico Bean Guess Artists on Latest DJ Khaled Album
Warming up for the main event, the two 'Wild N' Out' comedians are tasked with name-dropping artists on DJ Khaled's 'Grateful'
February 13, 2018
Timothy DeLaGhetto and Chico Bean are getting ready for the main event in this edition of Trivial Takedown Pre-Game digital series.
Miami-based producer DJ Khaled dropped his tenth studio album in last summer. The album, full of twenty-three tracks, comes stacked with a huge range of artists. Can Chico Bean and Timothy DeLaGhetto name at least three featured artists on the album?
