FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Pre-Game

'Trivial Takedown' Pre-Game: Timothy DeLaGhetto & Chico Bean Guess Artists on Latest DJ Khaled Album

Warming up for the main event, the two 'Wild N' Out' comedians are tasked with name-dropping artists on DJ Khaled's 'Grateful'

Timothy DeLaGhetto and Chico Bean are getting ready for the main event in this edition of Trivial Takedown Pre-Game digital series. 

Miami-based producer DJ Khaled dropped his tenth studio album in last summer. The album, full of twenty-three tracks, comes stacked with a huge range of artists. Can Chico Bean and Timothy DeLaGhetto name at least three featured artists on the album?

Catch all-new episodes of Trivial Takedown Tuesdays at 11PM. Find Fuse with our channel finder.

Below watch Tim DeLaGhetto & Chico Bean remix Carly Rae Jepsen's hit song "Call Me Maybe" during a round of "Don't Blink." 

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Quiz

Can You Guess the Pop Star by Their List of Lovers?

Playlist

15 Ultimate '90s Slow Jams for a Sexy Valentine's Day

List

22 Best Valentine’s Makeout Songs

List

Love Sucks: Here Are 25 Essential Pop Breakup Anthems

Playlist

The 15 Best Love Songs for a Perfect Valentine's Day

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Cardi B and Offset attend Prabal Gurung - Front Row - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week: TheNew Music

Hear Chris Jeday's 'Ahora Dice' Remix With Cardi B and Offset

In-Depth

Mau y Ricky's 'Mi Mala' Remix Shines a Much-Deserved Spotlight on Superstar Latinas

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: A general view of the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic GaOlympics

All The Musical Moments at the 2018 Winter Olympics

Load More