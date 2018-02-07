FUSE

'Trivial Takedown' Sneak Peek: Watch Tim DeLaGhetto & Chico Bean Remix Hit Song 'Call Me Maybe'

The 'Wild 'N Out' comedian mixes it up and adds a freestyle session in between a round of "Don't Blink"

Comedians Chico Bean and Tim DeLaGhetto are bringing all the jokes in the next episode of Trivial Takedown. When asked to put their pop culture and music knowledge to the test, the two randomly come up with a freestyle to the tune of Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe"

Watch the sneak peek clip above where Chico Bean may not have been fast enough to give the name and song on the screen, but improvised with a quick freestyle. 

Catch all-new episodes of Trivial Takedown Tuesdays at 11PM. Find Fuse with our channel finder.

Below, watch singer Lizzo and YouTube star Ricky Dillon list all the hot celebrity men who once owned People Magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" title:

