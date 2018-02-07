'Trivial Takedown' Sneak Peek: Watch Tim DeLaGhetto & Chico Bean Remix Hit Song 'Call Me Maybe'

Comedians Chico Bean and Tim DeLaGhetto are bringing all the jokes in the next episode of Trivial Takedown. When asked to put their pop culture and music knowledge to the test, the two randomly come up with a freestyle to the tune of Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe"

Watch the sneak peek clip above where Chico Bean may not have been fast enough to give the name and song on the screen, but improvised with a quick freestyle.