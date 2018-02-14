FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Show Clip

'Trivial Takedown' Sneak Peek: Kingsley & Sevyn Streeter Prove Who's the Champion in Photo Recall Round

Between Kim Kardashian's sexy tape and Ariana Grande's latte, can the singer and YouTube star nail this picture memory game?

In this sneak peek clip of Trivial TakedownKingsley and Sevyn Streeter play a round of "photo recall." Several photos of celebrity faces will appear next to random items and for two points each, both have to remember as many faces with items as they can.

Watch the singer and YouTube star/comedian battle it out to become the music and pop culture champion.

Catch all-new episodes of Trivial Takedown Tuesdays at 11PM. Find Fuse with our channel finder.

Next watch Chico Bean and Timothy DeLaGhetto name at least three featured artists on DJ Khaled's tenth studio album Grateful:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

SAN JOSE, CA - DECEMBER 02: (L-R) Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke and Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony perform durinList

Fifth Harmony's Best Solo Collaborations, Ranked

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Camila Cabello performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on NOn The Road

4 Things We Need From Camila Cabello's First Solo Tour

New Song

Fifth Harmony's Normani Goes Solo With Khalid on 'Love Lies'

List

Meet the Artists on the 'Black Panther' Soundtrack

#OnToTheNextOne

Hear 6lack's New Breakup Song 'Cutting Ties'

Photos

New York Fashion Week 2018: Selena Gomez, Cardi B, A$AP Rocky & More

M&M

Eminem and Ed Sheeran's 'River' Video is Tough to Watch, But Worth It: Watch

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Singer/actor Justin Timberlake (L) and actress Jessica Biel attend the 74th Annual Golden GlList

25 New Love Lyrics to Dedicate to Your Valentine

Load More