'Trivial Takedown' Sneak Peek: Kingsley & Sevyn Streeter Prove Who's the Champion in Photo Recall Round
Between Kim Kardashian's sexy tape and Ariana Grande's latte, can the singer and YouTube star nail this picture memory game?
February 14, 2018
In this sneak peek clip of Trivial Takedown, Kingsley and Sevyn Streeter play a round of "photo recall." Several photos of celebrity faces will appear next to random items and for two points each, both have to remember as many faces with items as they can.
Watch the singer and YouTube star/comedian battle it out to become the music and pop culture champion.
