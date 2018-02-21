'Trivial Takedown' Sneak Peek: Ricky Dillon & Romeo Miller Show How Well They Know Selena Gomez

Musician/actor Romeo Miller and YouTube star Ricky Dillon are kicking ass in the next episode of Trivial Takedown. During a round of "Don't Blink," Romeo and Ricky showcase their love for Selena Gomez's "Hands to Myself."

Things get a little awkward when Romeo Miller thinks he knows the exact amount of Instagram followers Selena Gomez holds. Watch to find out if his answer is correct or comes across as creepy.