'Trivial Takedown' Sneak Peek: Ricky Dillon & Romeo Miller Show How Well They Know Selena Gomez

Everyone knows the hit single "Hands to Myself," but can the YouTube star and musician/actor guess how many Instagram followers Selena Gomez has?

Musician/actor Romeo Miller and YouTube star Ricky Dillon are kicking ass in the next episode of Trivial Takedown. During a round of "Don't Blink," Romeo and Ricky showcase their love for Selena Gomez's "Hands to Myself."

Things get a little awkward when Romeo Miller thinks he knows the exact amount of Instagram followers Selena Gomez holds. Watch to find out if his answer is correct or comes across as creepy.

Catch all-new episodes of Trivial Takedown Tuesdays at 11PM. Find Fuse with our channel finder.

Next, watch below to see Kingsley and Sevyn Streeter trash talk and guess most-used emojis on Twitter:

