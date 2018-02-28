FUSE

'Trivial Takedown' Sneak Peek: Watch Motoki and Ayo & Teo 'Shake It Like a Polaroid Picture'

After naming the artist and song on the screen, the three internet phenoms break out in dance

In the upcoming episode of Trivial Takedown, internet dance superstars Ayo & Teo take on YouTube phenom Motoki Maxted for an ultimate pop culture challenge. When a clip of OutKast's "Hey Ya" appears on the screen Ayo does a little shake. But we find out how well the three stars are familiar with the hip-hop duo and see who’s moves reign supreme when it's time to face off.

Catch all-new episodes of Trivial Takedown Tuesdays at 11PM. Find Fuse with our channel finder.

Next, watch Ricky Dillon and Romeo Miller name members of iconic boy bands from New Kids on the Block to *NSYNC

