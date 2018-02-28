Show Clip
'Trivial Takedown' Sneak Peek: Watch Motoki and Ayo & Teo 'Shake It Like a Polaroid Picture'
After naming the artist and song on the screen, the three internet phenoms break out in dance
February 28, 2018
In the upcoming episode of Trivial Takedown, internet dance superstars Ayo & Teo take on YouTube phenom Motoki Maxted for an ultimate pop culture challenge. When a clip of OutKast's "Hey Ya" appears on the screen Ayo does a little shake. But we find out how well the three stars are familiar with the hip-hop duo and see who’s moves reign supreme when it's time to face off.
