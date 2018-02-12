Young M.A Talks New Healthier Diet While Cooking With Her Grandmother

After being on the road and touring with 21 Savage from city to city on a bus majority of 2017, the tour life took a toll on the young artists' body. On January 2, Young M.A took to her Instagram to acknowledge and confirm her weight loss to fans. Helping G-Mac fry strips of cajun-seasoned fish, she shares the reason behind her diet change after after returning from tour.

“When I’m on the road I always miss the home cooked meals," Young M.A shares in the opening of Made From Scratch, a new digital series starring the Brooklyn rapper and her grandmother she calls G-Mac. "You know what I mean? You don’t get that on the road." Inviting us into her New Jersey home, Young M.A preps her kitchen for an intimate cooking session with G-Mac and chops it up about being on the road, shares intimate moments with family and her diet.

“Anywhere we stopped. We probably stopped at Golden Corral, McDonalds, any fast food spot, any restaurant, all you can eat. And then you know we had a lot of alcohol on the road or whatever the case. All those things started to add up, so when I got off tour I was 167. I couldn’t believe it. I was like 'bet, I’m make it my duty, I’m going to sign up for this gym.' Signed up for a gym. I just said ‘yo ima cut out meats.’"

Moving on to the king crab legs, the rapper shares childhood memories of relocating to Virginia and the impact her mother had on her music career. Watch the full interview with Young M.A and her grandmother above and try making G-Mac's cabbage and cajun cod with her recipe below:

G-Mac’s Cabbage:

1 head of cabbage sliced into 1 inch strips

1/3 cup olive oil

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 sprinkling creole seasoning

Cook 15-30 min. Heat up olive oil in a pan on medium to low heat. Add garlic, stir 2- min. Add cabbage a handful at a time and stir. Continue stirring as it cooks down. Add creole seasoning to taste.

Cajun Cod

½ cup Cajun seasoning

½ cup flour

Cayenne pepper

3-4 lbs of cod

½ cup canola oil

Mix Cajun seasoning and flour in a flat, wide pan and set aside. Rinse cod and pat dry. Season fish with cayenne (to taste). Dredge fish in cajun/flour mixture until coated. Add oil to a pan and heat on medium. Once oil starts to shimmer, add fish. Cook 3-5 min on each side until crispy. Remove fish from oil, pat oil off fish, serve.

