Nick Cannon Shakes Up a Tropical Mai Tai, Talks Feel-Good New Single 'Only You'

With summer creeping up, Nick Cannon is here to help us turn all the way up. In the latest edition of Fuse's Behind the Bar series, the rapper/actor shows off his own version of a mai tai—appropriately called Mai Time To Turn Up—while diving into the details of his new single, "Only You."

"A mai tai feels tropical. It feels like something you'd drink on a yacht, and when I was making the song, it was like, 'This feels like something you could dance to on a yacht,'" the California native explains, measuring out fruit juices and orgeat (a "fancy word for almond syrup").