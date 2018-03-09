FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Behind The Bar

Nick Cannon Shakes Up a Tropical Mai Tai, Talks Feel-Good New Single 'Only You'

The 'Wild ‘N Out' star mixes up his version of a mai tai—Mai Time To Turn Up—while explaining his new single and why he had to get "the OG" Fat Joe on the '90s-flavored track

With summer creeping up, Nick Cannon is here to help us turn all the way up. In the latest edition of Fuse's Behind the Bar series, the rapper/actor shows off his own version of a mai tai—appropriately called Mai Time To Turn Up—while diving into the details of his new single, "Only You."

"A mai tai feels tropical. It feels like something you'd drink on a yacht, and when I was making the song, it was like, 'This feels like something you could dance to on a yacht,'" the California native explains, measuring out fruit juices and orgeat (a "fancy word for almond syrup").

"I like my liquor like I like my women," Cannon jokes, breaking out a bottle of Cachaça straight from Brazil. He then moves on to "the OG" ingredient, rum, while shouting out the OG himself—Fat Joe.

"I got my OG, Fat Joe, on the song representing for all my Boricuas!" he says. "It's bringing that whole '90s vibe...It's about optimism. It's about empowerment. It's about excellence right now. People are ready to dance. People are ready to feel good."

Adding in a few generous dashes of different kinds of bitters, Cannon finishes crafting his colorful concoction with a fancy pineapple leaf garnish. Aaand cue the yacht music!

For another cocktail-making lesson, go behind the bar with G-Eazy to learn how to shake up his whiskey-based take on a dirty martini:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Kristen Wiig attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 9th Annual Governors AwarOpinion

Kristen Wiig as Cheetah in 'Wonder Woman 2' Can Be a Pivotal Career Move

March 2018

Photo of the Day: BTS Collaborates With Puma

Behind The Bar

Nick Cannon Shakes Up a Mai Tai & Talks New Single 'Only You'

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 20: J. Balvin performs onstage during Calibash Los Angeles 2018 at Staples Center on January 20, 2Interview

J Balvin Talks Latin Music's Meteoric Rise and Working With Beyoncé

Fuse Original

#TBT 2012: Bow Wow Wants His Music to 'Last Forever,' Calls T-Pain a 'Genius'

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 18: Black Thought of The Roots takes the stage at 800 Congress Ave during the Bud Light x The Roots & FriFestival News

The Roots Announce 2018 Bud Light SXSW Jam

Notorious B.I.G. 1995 (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)List

10 Biggie Verses You've Never Heard

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 18: Rapper Notorious B.I.G., aka Biggie Smalls, aka Chris Wallace rolls a cigar outside his mother'sThrowback Photos

It Was All A Dream: Classic Notorious B.I.G. Photos

Load More