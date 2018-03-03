Latinx Representation in Film: The Ugly Truth & Where We Go From Here
Despite being the fastest-growing ethnic group in the United States, Latinx people still only represent just three percent of speaking roles in film—an imbalance that resulted in zero nominations at this year's Oscars.
To highlight just how underrepresented Latinx are in Hollywood, Fuse correspondent Lee Chin hit the streets of New York City to test everyday people on their knowledge of this year's Oscar-nominated films. Asking participants to point out the movies that featured at least one Latinx actor in a speaking role, quite a few people were stumped.
As a follow-up to the viral 2015 hashtag #OscarsSoWhite, we also asked New Yorkers to create their own hashtag addressing this year's lack of Latino representation. From #LatinosAreSoPoppin to #OscarsStillSoWhite, it's pretty clear that folks are fed up with the Academy's continuous lack of inclusion.
Because #OscarsSoWhite is still so real, join us this Sunday, March 4 at 8PM for our commercial-free premiere of the hilarious, poignant film Dear White People, and a much-needed conversation about representation in film and TV.
