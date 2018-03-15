Watch Rich Homie Quan & His Dad Take a Lie Detector Test

With nearly six years in the game, numerous mixtapes, successful tracks from "Type of Way" to "Flex" and the dance taking over the internet, Rich Homie Quan is set to release his Rich as in Spirit debut album. It's been a long time coming for the Atlanta-raised rapper, but the full-length LP, releasing March 16, will give fans what they've been anticipating.

Working with his father/manager Corey Lamar on a daily basis, Rich Homie Quan tells Fuse he's "nervous" to take a lie detector test, but confident him and his father know everything about each other. We decided to put both to the test, hooking them up to a lie detector machine with our go-to professional polygraph examiner. "It's the truth. We keep it real with each other. It should be dope," Rich Homie Quan adds.