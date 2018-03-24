Sofi Tukker Rally Behind March for Our Lives, Call for Stricter Gun Control
In the wake of the Parkland shooting tragedy, Fuse sat down with dance-pop act Sofi Tukker to examine the drastic need for tighter gun control in America. The New York-based duo encouraged viewers to rally behind this Saturday's March for Our Lives demonstration and stand united against those who "value money over lives."
"My overall perspective on gun control right now in the United States is that it's absolutely blasphemous. I think it's a disgrace that we're in the position that we're in today," Sophie Hawley-Weld says. "We can prevent it, and the fact that we're not preventing it is shocking."
Rather than scaling back access to guns, the White House proposed arming school teachers and providing them with "rigorous firearms training" as a solution to classroom massacres, an idea that Tucker Halpern calls "terrible."
"I don't think [teachers] got into being teachers to shoot guns," he explains. "It's a bad solution to a bad problem."
Watch the full piece above and if you're feeling moved, get out and join the March For Our Lives movement this Saturday, March 24. Below, watch Young M.A, MILCK & everyday women speak out on solidarity and women's rights:
User Comments