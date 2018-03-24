Sofi Tukker Rally Behind March for Our Lives, Call for Stricter Gun Control

In the wake of the Parkland shooting tragedy, Fuse sat down with dance-pop act Sofi Tukker to examine the drastic need for tighter gun control in America. The New York-based duo encouraged viewers to rally behind this Saturday's March for Our Lives demonstration and stand united against those who "value money over lives."

"My overall perspective on gun control right now in the United States is that it's absolutely blasphemous. I think it's a disgrace that we're in the position that we're in today," Sophie Hawley-Weld says. "We can prevent it, and the fact that we're not preventing it is shocking."