TBT 2012: Bow Wow Wants His Music to 'Last Forever,' Calls T-Pain a 'Genius'

Another week, another wave of nostalgia courtesy of #TBT. In honor of the multitalented Bow Wow turning 31 years young tomorrow, we're throwing it back to 2012 when the rapper/actor discussed his music philosophy and recording Underrated, his long-awaited album that's still without a release date.

"I don't call them records. I call it music, man...I don't go in the studio like, 'I gotta make a club song, I gotta make a song for the women.' I make music. I want my stuff to last forever," Bow Wow tells Esteban Serrano. "It's the first time I've really had a hands-on, 100 percent control over my album, so maybe that's why [recording Underrated] is taking so long. Because this is my baby."