FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Fuse Original

#TBT 2012: Bow Wow Wants His Music to 'Last Forever,' Calls T-Pain a 'Genius'

The rapper/actor discusses his music philosophy and why his star-studded album 'Underrated' is taking so long to record

Another week, another wave of nostalgia courtesy of #TBT. In honor of the multitalented Bow Wow turning 31 years young tomorrow, we're throwing it back to 2012 when the rapper/actor discussed his music philosophy and recording Underrated, his long-awaited album that's still without a release date.

"I don't call them records. I call it music, man...I don't go in the studio like, 'I gotta make a club song, I gotta make a song for the women.' I make music. I want my stuff to last forever," Bow Wow tells Esteban Serrano. "It's the first time I've really had a hands-on, 100 percent control over my album, so maybe that's why [recording Underrated] is taking so long. Because this is my baby."

Having linked up with heavy hitters like Chris BrownTalib Kweli and T-Pain, Bow Wow was clearly hyped about dropping the star-studded project. When asked about "Better," his collaboration with T-Pain, he proclaimed the hitmaker "a genius."

"I think people don't really give Pain a lot of credit...He's one of the best," Bow Wow says. "As soon as he played 'Better,' it was like—from the top—I was like, 'Oh my god. What is this?!'"

Below, keep the throwback vibes going with Tyga, who got candid back in 2013 about why he doesn't stress criticism of his explicit lyrics:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 20: J. Balvin performs onstage during Calibash Los Angeles 2018 at Staples Center on January 20, 2Interview

J Balvin Talks Latin Music's Meteoric Rise and Working With Beyoncé

Fuse Original

#TBT 2012: Bow Wow Wants His Music to 'Last Forever,' Calls T-Pain a 'Genius'

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 18: Black Thought of The Roots takes the stage at 800 Congress Ave during the Bud Light x The Roots & FriFestival News

The Roots Announce 2018 Bud Light SXSW Jam

Notorious B.I.G. 1995 (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)List

10 Biggie Verses You've Never Heard

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 18: Rapper Notorious B.I.G., aka Biggie Smalls, aka Chris Wallace rolls a cigar outside his mother'sThrowback Photos

It Was All A Dream: Classic Notorious B.I.G. Photos

List

9 Unexpected References of Notorious B.I.G.'s 'Ready to Die' in Pop Culture

NARITA, JAPAN - JANUARY 31: Camila Cabello is seen upon arrival at Narita International Airport on January 31, 2018 in NaritList

35 New Lyrics for When You're Feeling Your Self-ie

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 25: (L-R) Zac Farro, Hayley Williams and Taylor York of Paramore perform on ABC's "Good Morning AmericHitting The Road

See Paramore's 'After Laughter' 2018 Summer Tour Dates

Load More