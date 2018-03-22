FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Fuse Original

#TBT 2012: Jack White Details 'Alter Egos' Concept Behind 'I'm Shakin'' Video

The singer-songwriter also discusses why artists can't control how fans relate to their music

Named one of Fuse's most anticipated rock albums of 2018Jack White's Boarding House Reach is finally out tomorrow. The singer-songwriter and frontman of The White Stripes returns with his long-awaited third solo album, four years after the release of Lazaretto.

In honor of this momentous occasion, this week's #TBT takes fans back to 2012 when White sat down with Fuse to discuss his "I'm Shakin" video off his debut album, Blunderbuss.

"People really related to that song straight from the get-go when we put the record out," he explains. "[The video] is sort of like a 'me vs. myself' in some sort of ways. Alter egos of the two bands...sort of facing off in some way. Showing two sides of the same story."

The Detroit native also spoke on the lack of control he has over criticism of his material—something he's perfectly fine with.

"Once you put something out on a record or play it onstage, you're giving it up and giving it away. You don't really get to be in control and tell people what to think of it or how to relate to it," White says. "If a way for them to relate to it is to think up some story of how it relates to me personally, it doesn't matter to me."

Below, take a tour of White's Third Man Records store, featuring monkey bands, automatons, crazy vinyl and more:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Fuse Original

#TBT 2012: Jack White Details 'Alter Egos' Concept Behind 'I'm Shakin'' Video

Spotlight

Future Women's History Month: The Honorees

Hot Song

Shawn Mendes' 'In My Blood' Single Is an Arena-Rock Anthem

Movies

New 'Deadpool 2' Trailer Awakens the X-Force: Watch

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Selena Gomez attends Coach 1941 during New York Fashion Week at Basketball City on February 13, News

Selena Gomez Breaks Down the 'Beauty Myth' After Being Body Shamed

Show Clip

'Trivial Takedown': Marcella Arguello & Kid Ink Reveal Their Best Moonwalk Dance

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 19: Recording artist Halsey speaks on stage during the Endometriosis Foundation of America's 9th AnnualNews

Halsey Says She's Done Hiding Her Endometriosis Battle in Candid Speech

Festival SZN

Lollapalooza 2018 Lineup: See Who's Headlining The Fest

Load More