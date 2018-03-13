Pre-Game
'Trivial Takedown' Pre-Game: Can Justine Marino & Frankie Grande Recall Highest-Grossing Film Franchises?
'Pirates of the Caribbean' may have hit $1.45 billion, but we find out which movie franchises have grossed more
March 13, 2018
This Trivial Takedown Pre-Game is unlike any other. Justine Marino and Frankie Grande may be competing against each other, but game recognizes game and Justine is suprisingly willing to team up with Frankie.
Instead of talking sh*t, Frankie admits he's not confident he'll win and gives props to his opponent. "I lose every game show I've been on," he adds. Watch both contestants try to name film franchises that have made more than Pirates of the Caribbean.
