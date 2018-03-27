FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Pre-Game

'Trivial Takedown' Pre-Game: Marcella Arguello & Kid Ink List Members of 'The Avengers'

Can the stand-up comedian and rapper recollect a few cool Avenger superheroes?

In the latest edition of Trivial Takedown Pre-Game, stand-up comedian Marcella Arguello is ready to take down multiplatinum rapper Kid Ink. 

With the Marvel movie franchise being the highest-grossing worldwide and Avengers: Infinity War hitting theaters next month, we asked the two contestants to name the superheroes of The Avenger. Watch above to see who can name at least three and get it right.

Binge the entire season of Trivial Takedown on Hulu and check out more hilarious Pre-Games clips here.

Below watch a clip where Marcella Arguello and Kid Ink are asked to "shut up and dance" & reveal their best moonwalk moves:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Pre-Game

'Trivial Takedown': Marcella Arguello & Kid Ink List Members of 'The Avengers'

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 24: Marshmello performs on stage at Ultra Music Festival 2018 at Bayfront Park on March 24, 2018 in Miami,WHOA

The Trippiest Photos from Ultra Music Festival 2018

Photos

Future Women's History Month: The Honorees

We Got Issues

Sofi Tukker Rally Behind March For Our Lives, Call for Stricter Gun Control

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Drake performs on the Coachella stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (WeList

Drake's 12 Best (And Corniest) Dance Moments

Break It Down

Weekly News Rap: Migos Go '70s, Blue Ivy Bids & 50 Cent vs. Vivica

NSFW

Watch Marilyn Manson's Disturbing 'Tattooed In Reverse' Video With Courtney Love

Fuse Original

#TBT 2012: Jack White Details 'Alter Egos' Concept Behind 'I'm Shakin'' Video

Load More