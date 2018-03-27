Pre-Game
'Trivial Takedown' Pre-Game: Marcella Arguello & Kid Ink List Members of 'The Avengers'
Can the stand-up comedian and rapper recollect a few cool Avenger superheroes?
March 27, 2018
In the latest edition of Trivial Takedown Pre-Game, stand-up comedian Marcella Arguello is ready to take down multiplatinum rapper Kid Ink.
With the Marvel movie franchise being the highest-grossing worldwide and Avengers: Infinity War hitting theaters next month, we asked the two contestants to name the superheroes of The Avenger. Watch above to see who can name at least three and get it right.
Binge the entire season of Trivial Takedown on Hulu and check out more hilarious Pre-Games clips here.
Below watch a clip where Marcella Arguello and Kid Ink are asked to "shut up and dance" & reveal their best moonwalk moves:
User Comments