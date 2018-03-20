FUSE

Pre-Game

'Trivial Takedown' Pre-Game: Omarion & Gina Brillon Name 2016's Highest-Paid Male Actors

The comedian and singer fight for the crown and shout out male actors who earned more than Harrison Ford in 2016

Gina Brillon is here to whoop Omarion in this edition of Trivial Takedown Pre-Game. Both contestants are "hype" and the singer continues to let Gina know he's one "handsome" opponent, but the game gets ugly. 

The comedian and singer have to name male actors who earned more than Harrison Ford in 2016. Watch both throw out a long list of names from Dwayne Johnson to Will Smith and find out who actually makes the list. 

Catch all-new episodes of Trivial Takedown Tuesdays at 11PM. Find Fuse with our channel finder.

Next, see Omarion's comical reaction when an unexpected B2K flashback appears on the screen:

