'Trivial Takedown' Sneak Peek: Watch Omarion’s Comical Reaction to Unexpected B2K Flashback
The singer gets a moment of shine when "Bump, Bump, Bump" by B2K featuring Diddy flashes on the screen
March 14, 2018
In this Trivial Takedown sneak peek, we throw it back to the time Omarion sang and danced in the late '90s boy band B2K. Remember those days? We do too! But unfortunately for Gina Brillion, Omarion has the upper hand this time when a video flash of "Bump, Bump, Bump" by B2K featuring Diddy appears on the screen.
"You know what, that's not even fair," Gina says while watching a then 16-year-old Omarion dance.
