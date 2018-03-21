FUSE

'Trivial Takedown' Sneak Peek: Marcella Arguello & Kid Ink Reveal Their Best Moonwalk Dance

The LA-based comedian and rapper are asked to "shut up and dance," but Kid Ink opts for one imaginary move

In the final episode of Trivial Takedown, Marcella Arguella and Kid Ink duke it out to win the fastest music and pop culture game show on the planet. Watch the comedian and artist attempt to name the song & band on the screen. But the buzz doesn't stop there. Things get real interesting when the disembodied host asks both contestants to reveal their best moonwalking moves.

Binge the entire season of Trivial Takedown on Hulu and check out more hilarious Pre-Games clips here

Below, watch Omarion and Gina Brillon fight for the crown and shout out male actors who earned more than Harrison Ford in 2016:

