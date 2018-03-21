'Trivial Takedown' Sneak Peek: Marcella Arguello & Kid Ink Reveal Their Best Moonwalk Dance

In the final episode of Trivial Takedown , Marcella Arguella and Kid Ink duke it out to win the fastest music and pop culture game show on the planet. Watch the comedian and artist attempt to name the song & band on the screen. But the buzz doesn't stop there. Things get real interesting when the disembodied host asks both contestants to reveal their best moonwalking moves.

Can Ricky Dillon & Romeo Miller Name Members of Iconic Boy Bands?

Below, watch Omarion and Gina Brillon fight for the crown and shout out male actors who earned more than Harrison Ford in 2016: